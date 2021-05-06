Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate declines slightly to 2.7%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate declined slightly in Jefferson County on Thursday.
Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed that the 14-day infection rate now stands at 2.7%. According to officials this is following an upward trend in the infection rate after a series of new positive cases primarily in a younger popular, 50 years and below.
Additionally on Thursday, 21 new cases were reported, bringing the overall total to 6,761 since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:
- 106,342 total tests
- 6,761 positive results
- 2.7% positive, 14-day average
- 6,466 individuals recovered
- 384 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 10 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 203 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 6 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 1 assisted living cases
- 85 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.