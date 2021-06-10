Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate drops to 1%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, June 10, the COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County dropped down to 1%.

This was following several consecutive days of the rate standing at 1.1% and was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health.

Additionally on Thursday, Jefferson County logged seven new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries. The county continues to report no new hospitalizations, nursing home or assisted living cases or deaths.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

124,370 total individuals tested

7,157 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,029 individuals recovered

77 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

39 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.