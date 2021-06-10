Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate drops to 1%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, June 10, the COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County dropped down to 1%.
This was following several consecutive days of the rate standing at 1.1% and was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health.
Additionally on Thursday, Jefferson County logged seven new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries. The county continues to report no new hospitalizations, nursing home or assisted living cases or deaths.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 124,370 total individuals tested
- 7,157 positive results
- 1.0% positive, 14-day average
- 7,029 individuals recovered
- 77 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 1 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 39 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.