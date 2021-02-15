Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate drops to 5.2% Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported on Sunday that the COVID-19 infection rate had dropped to 5.2%.

This figure is based on a 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases in the County.

However over the weekend, new COVID-19 cases increased by 65.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

58,838 total tests

5,066 positive results

5.2% positive, 14-day average

4,699 individuals recovered

653 individuals in mandatory quarantine

227 individuals in precautionary quarantine

275 individuals in mandatory isolation

17 hospitalizations

75 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.