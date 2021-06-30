Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate falls below 1%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to make progress in fighting COVID-19.

Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the county’s COVID-19 infection rate has fallen below 1.0% and now rests at 0.9%.

Additionally on Tuesday, June 29, Jefferson County Public Health reported two new cases.

The county is continuing to report no new nursing home or assisted living cases or new deaths.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

130,087 total individuals tested

7,214 positive results

0.9% positive, 14-day average

7,110 individuals recovered

46 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

17 individuals in mandatory isolation

0 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.