Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate falls to 1%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Officials said the “needle is again moving in the right direction” on Thursday.

This was as the COVID-19 infection rate again dropped to 1.0%. This was following slight increases over the past week.

Additionally on Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health reported two new cases and seven new recoveries.

The county is continuing to report no new nursing home or assisted living cases or new deaths.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

128,745 total individuals tested

7,201 positive results

1.0% positive, 14-day average

7,091 individuals recovered

78 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

22 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.