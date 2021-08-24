Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate, hospitalizations continue to rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County officials are continuing to monitor a spike in COVID-19 cases that is impacting the region.

In a daily report from Jefferson County Public Health on Monday, officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations. These were identified between Friday, August 20 and Monday, August 23.

In the same three-day period, the county experienced 27 new recoveries. There also remains no nursing home and assisted living cases. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported,

According to officials, these new cases resulted in a rise in the County’s 14-day infection rate as it now stands at 3.1%. However, Jefferson County continues to have the second-lowest infection rate out of seven counties in the region. Clinton County currently has the lowest at 1.7%.

Jefferson County continues to be an area of “substantial” community transmission, as per CDC data. Lewis County also remains an area of substantial transmission and St. Lawrence County has high community transmission.