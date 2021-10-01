Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate increases as 67 residents test positive

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rate of COVID-19 infection is continuing to increase in Jefferson County.

In a daily report on the final day of September, Jefferson County officials confirmed that 67 additional residents tested positive for the virus. Due to this increase, the county’s positivity rate rose to 5.8%.

With these new cases, there are now 16 individuals hospitalized with the virus. There are also 422 in mandatory isolation and 954 in mandatory quarantine throughout the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,116 positive tests confirmed. Additionally, 90 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.