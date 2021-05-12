Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate remains above 3.4%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on Tuesday, Jefferson County health officials confirmed that the COVID-19 infection rate remains at 3.4%.

Jefferson County Public Health Service reported the same rate on Monday, May 10, following an increased in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Also on Tuesday, Public Health confirmed 23 new cases and 25 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

  • 109,099 total tests
  • 6,880 positive results
  • 3.4% positive, 14-day average
  • 6,594 individuals recovered
  • 406 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 3 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 196 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 5 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

