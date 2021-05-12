Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate remains above 3.4%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily report on Tuesday, Jefferson County health officials confirmed that the COVID-19 infection rate remains at 3.4%.

Jefferson County Public Health Service reported the same rate on Monday, May 10, following an increased in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Also on Tuesday, Public Health confirmed 23 new cases and 25 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

109,099 total tests

6,880 positive results

3.4% positive, 14-day average

6,594 individuals recovered

406 individuals in mandatory quarantine

3 individuals in precautionary quarantine

196 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.