Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate remains just above 1%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate continues to remain low in Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the infection rate remains at 1.1%. This is the second consecutive day the county has logged this week, following a drop in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Also on June 8, Public Health reported five new positive cases, six new recoveries and one new hospitalization.

No nursing home or assisted living cases or COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

123,644 total individuals tested

7,147 positive results

1.1% positive, 14-day average

7,026 individuals recovered

88 individuals in mandatory quarantine

4 individuals in precautionary quarantine

31 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.