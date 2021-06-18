Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate upticks slightly

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After three days of remaining at a stand still, the COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County has increased slightly.

The County’s public health service confirmed on Friday, June 18, that the COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 1.1%.

Additionally on Friday, the County reported six new COVID-19 cases and seven new recoveries.

No nursing home or assisted living cases or additional deaths were confirmed.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

  • 127,303 total individuals tested
  • 7,192 positive results
  • 1.1% positive, 14-day average
  • 7,069 individuals recovered
  • 73 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 4 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 33 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 3 hospitalizations
  • 0 nursing home cases
  • 0 assisted living cases
  • 87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story