Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate upticks slightly

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After three days of remaining at a stand still, the COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County has increased slightly.
The County’s public health service confirmed on Friday, June 18, that the COVID-19 infection rate now stands at 1.1%.
Additionally on Friday, the County reported six new COVID-19 cases and seven new recoveries.
No nursing home or assisted living cases or additional deaths were confirmed.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 127,303 total individuals tested
- 7,192 positive results
- 1.1% positive, 14-day average
- 7,069 individuals recovered
- 73 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 4 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 33 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.