JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing their downward trend.

Jefferson County officials confirmed 98 new positive cases on Tuesday. They also reported that mandatory isolations declined by 43. At the time of the report, there were 257 individuals in mandatory isolation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the County also decreased with 30 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, there were no cases reported among nursing home and assisted living residents in the County.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 441.58 on Tuesday. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents, however, since the start of the pandemic, 154 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 23,337 individuals have recovered from the virus which was a 145 increase from Monday.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.