JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County confirmed 84 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Jefferson County officials on Monday. They also reported that mandatory isolations declined by 673 over the weekend. At the time of the report, there were 441 individuals in mandatory isolation.

However, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 7, with 35 residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Additionally, there is only one nursing home resident infected with the virus and no cases among assisted living residents in the County.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents was 874.96 which was a measurable reduction from Friday’s report. The county did not confirm any new deaths among residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, 152 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus. However, since the beginning of the pandemic 22,342 individuals have recovered from the virus which was a 752 increase from Friday.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.