JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 case rate in Jefferson County increased once again over the weekend.

According to a daily report from Jefferson County health officials, the positivity rate per 100,000 residents moved back up to 81.03. The report also confirmed that there are 33 new cases in the county.

Additionally, health officials confirmed that 63 residents were in mandatory isolation as of Monday. There were no cases reported among nursing home or assisted living residents.

No new deaths were confirmed over the weekend, however, since the start of the pandemic 160 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Recoveries grew by 48 over the weekend. Since the pandemic began 24,583 have recovered from the virus.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.