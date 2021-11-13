Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate, death toll continues to rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate in Jefferson County continued to rise on Friday reaching 7.7%, as two more residents died from the virus.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Friday. This increase in the positivity rate came as 161 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, mandatory quarantines almost doubled adding 1,175 residents to the list which brought the total to 2,349. Mandatory isolations also increased, with 58 residents added on Thursday and Friday bringing the total to 645.

The two deaths reported over the two-day period brought the total deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic to 121.

However, hospitalizations went down by two, with ten still in hospital beds with the coronavirus. Cases in nursing homes also decreased dropping to 19 with only five cases remaining in facilities throughout the county.

Assisted living cases decreased by one with only one case remaining according to the report. Overall 123 recoveries were reported on Friday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.