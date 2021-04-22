Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 2.2%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 2.2% in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health on April 21. County leaders also confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries.

Additionally on Monday, 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

96,777 total tests

6,418 positive results

2.2% positive, 14-day average

6,180 individuals recovered

253 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

144 individuals in mandatory isolation

9 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

84 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.