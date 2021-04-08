Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 2%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate decreased on Wednesday after remaining at 2.1% for eight days.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County Public Health which also reported 36 new COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 2%.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

88,700 total tests

6,165 positive results

2.0% positive, 14-day average

5,905 individuals recovered

323 individuals in mandatory quarantine

24 individuals in precautionary quarantine

179 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.