JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate is continuing to decrease in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by Jefferson County officials on December 20, the county’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 6.3%. Earlier in the month, high numbers allowed the positivity rate to exceed 10% prompting a State of Emergency to be declared in the county. The region’s current positivity rate stands at 7.6%.

There were 66 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend according to officials. There are now 334 residents in mandatory isolation, 22 hospitalized with the virus, and 941 in mandatory quarantine with all following the downward trend.

Additionally, 203 residents recovered from the virus over the weekend. There were no cases reported among assisted living residents, but 9 cases remain in nursing homes.

However, one additional COVID-19 related death was reported over the weekend. This brought the total COVID-19 death toll in the county to 142.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.