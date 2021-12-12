JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate is continuing to decrease in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by Jefferson County officials on December 10, the county’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 9.3%. The beginning of the week started with a positivity rate of 10.1% and has been slowly decreasing since.

This was after 55 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday. There are now 819 residents in mandatory isolation, 26 hospitalized with the virus, and 1,609 in mandatory quarantine.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Friday. There have been 137 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.

However, there are no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and 108 residents have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.