JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to decrease in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Officials confirmed on Monday that the County’s positivity rate stands at 9.1%, which is a full 1% reduction from 7 days ago.

This was after 171 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend. There are now 668 residents in mandatory isolation, 28 hospitalized with the virus, and 1,412 in mandatory quarantine.

Additionally, one COVID-19 related death was reported over the weekend. There have been 138 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.

However, there are no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and 319 residents have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.