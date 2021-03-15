Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 3% Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 3% in Jefferson County on Sunday.

According to Jefferson County Public Health the rate decreased to 2.9% at 12 new cases were also confirmed.

Jefferson County has also not reported a new COVID-19 death in nine days.

Jefferson County is ‘all in’ for expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution, local officials say

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

75,613 total tests

5,765 positive results

2.9% positive, 14-day average

5,539 individuals recovered

243 individuals in mandatory quarantine

206 individuals in precautionary quarantine

141 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County schools advocating for new social distancing requirements to allow full in-person instruction

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.