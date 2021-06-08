Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.1%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the first weekend in June, Jefferson County reported an additional drop in its COVID-19 positivity rate.

According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, the positivity rate now stands at 1.1%.

Additionally, the County logged 14 new cases and 25 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

123,426 total individuals tested

7,142 positive results

1.1% positive, 14-day average

7,020 individuals recovered

73 individuals in mandatory quarantine

5 individuals in precautionary quarantine

33 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.