Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 1.1%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the first weekend in June, Jefferson County reported an additional drop in its COVID-19 positivity rate.
According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, the positivity rate now stands at 1.1%.
Additionally, the County logged 14 new cases and 25 new recoveries.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 123,426 total individuals tested
- 7,142 positive results
- 1.1% positive, 14-day average
- 7,020 individuals recovered
- 73 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 5 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 33 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 0 assisted living cases
- 87 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.