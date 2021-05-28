Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate for Jefferson County has dropped from 3% to 2% in one week.

In a daily report on Friday, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and 14 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

118,796 total individuals tested

7,096 positive results

2% positive, 14-day average

6,954 individuals recovered

161 individuals in mandatory quarantine

4 individuals in precautionary quarantine

49 individuals in mandatory isolation

6 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.