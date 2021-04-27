Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, local officials confirmed that the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 2.0%.

This was detailed in a report from Jefferson County Public Health which confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 23, 2021.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

100,357 total tests

6,508 positive results

2.0% positive, 14-day average

6,288 individuals recovered

316 individuals in mandatory quarantine

2 individuals in precautionary quarantine

131 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

84 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.