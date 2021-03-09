Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.2% on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.2% on Monday.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 report. Public Health also reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus and 36 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

72,140 total tests

5,674 positive results

3.2% positive, 14-day average

5,425 individuals recovered

372 individuals in mandatory quarantine

221 individuals in precautionary quarantine

157 individuals in mandatory isolation

10 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.