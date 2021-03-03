Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.6%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Jefferson County is continuing to fall.

Jefferson County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that the 14-day COVID-19 positive percentage was logged at 3.6%. However Public Health also confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

68,418 total tests

5,550 positive results

3.6% positive, 14-day average

5,235 individuals recovered

522 individuals in mandatory quarantine

277 individuals in precautionary quarantine

225 individuals in mandatory isolation

9 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.