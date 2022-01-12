JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to rise in Jefferson County, and the surrounding North Country communities.

Jefferson County Officials confirmed in a daily report on Wednesday that the County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 20.5%. The spike in the county’s rate comes after 147 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed on January 12.

The rising numbers also increased mandatory isolations which grew by 267 for a total of 2,695. However mandatory isolations decreased by 216 with a total of 880. The report also confirmed that 30 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

However, there were no deaths reported on Friday with the total death toll from the virus staying at 147. Additionally, no new cases were reported among nursing home or assisted living residents. There are currently 20 nursing home residents infected with the virus, but no cases among those in assisted living.

The County also reported that 228 individuals recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. Also, the case rate per 1,000 population continued to rise and is now 1,372.98.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.