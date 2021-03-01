Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 4%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day average positivity rate fell below 4% on Sunday in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, the rate stood art 3.9%. Public Health also confirmed that no COVID-19 deaths have been reported in over one week.

However, 16 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed while 15 remained hospitalized.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

67,549 total tests

5,495 positive results

3.9% positive, 14-day average

5,189 individuals recovered

561 individuals in mandatory quarantine

262 individuals in precautionary quarantine

210 individuals in mandatory isolation

15 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.