Jefferson County COVID-19 positivity rate increases following weekend cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend, Jefferson County reported an increase in its positivity rate.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health on Monday as the rate now stands at 2.2%.

Jefferson County has also recorded 41 positive tests since April 9, 2021.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

92,039 total tests

6,233 positive results

2.2% positive, 14-day average

6,040 individuals recovered

286 individuals in mandatory quarantine

10 individuals in precautionary quarantine

101 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

6 assisted living cases

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.