JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the New Year’s holiday, COVID-19 is continuing to surge in Jefferson County and across the region.

Jefferson County officials confirmed on Tuesday that Jefferson County’s seven-day average positivity rate has risen to 12.8%. The spike in the county’s rate comes after 350 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed on January 4 with 20 residents hospitalized.

The rising numbers also increased mandatory isolations by 275 bringing the total to 1,196. The same went for mandatory quarantines which grew by 43 for a total of 957.

However, there were no cases reported among nursing home or assisted living residents. There were also no new deaths reported on Tuesday, keeping the death toll in the county at 146 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jefferson County still remains in State of Emergency. This will remain in effect until January 8 unless it is extended by officials. The county also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.