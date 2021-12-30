JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s COVID-19 infection rate again began to rise on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a report from Jefferson County officials which logged the positivity rate at 6.8%, a 0.5% increase compared to the report the day prior on December 28.

In this same time frame, officials also confirmed an additional COVID-related death. The county’s death toll now stands at 144.

Also on Wednesday, there were 97 new cases reported. This increased mandatory isolations to 403, 19 of which were hospitalized and there were five cases in nursing homes. An additional 447 Jefferson County residents also were in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County remains in a State of Emergency. This will remain in effect through January 8, 2022, or longer if extended by officials. The county also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission of the virus by the CDC.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.