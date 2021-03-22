Jefferson County COVID-19 rate drops to 2.5% Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped again on Monday in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County Public Health since Friday, 31 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the positivity rate now stands at 2.5%.

Additionally 56 Jefferson County residents have also recovered from the virus since Friday.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

79,723 total tests

5,862 positive results

2.5% positive, 14-day average

5,688 individuals recovered

262 individuals in mandatory quarantine

110 individuals in precautionary quarantine

87 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.