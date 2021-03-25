Jefferson County COVID-19 rate remains at 2.4%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a daily COVID-19 update Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that the 14-day average COVID-19 rate remained at 2.4%

According to Public Health however, 15 residents tested positive for the virus

Jefferson County to host Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

80,762 total tests

5,926 positive results

2.4% positive, 14-day average

5,713 individuals recovered

266 individuals in mandatory quarantine

82 individuals in precautionary quarantine

129 individuals in mandatory isolation

2 hospitalizations

82 COVID-19 related deaths

One year of COVID-19 in North Country: St. Lawrence County emergency medicine expert reflects

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.