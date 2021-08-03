Jefferson County COVID-19 rates ‘trending in wrong direction,’ officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, and COVID-19 rates are rising, Jefferson County is in a similar spot.

On Monday, in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health Service, County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann warned of a rise in the county’s COVID-19 infection rate. Compared to the beginning of July, when the rate stood at 0.8%, it now has risen to 2.0%.

Additionally, Hagemann reported that the County had a constant 1.0% rate from July 8 to July 22, but started to see an increase on July 29 when it was logged at 1.5%. In the past week, the county saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, mandatory quarantines and hospitalizations

“Bow, four days later, we’ve returned to a positivity rate not experienced in over two months,” Hagemann stated in a press release. “Clearly, we are continuing to trend in the wrong direction.”

To combat these rising rates, officials in Jefferson County are prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations for residents.

COVID-19 vaccinations remain available at the Jefferson County Public Health clinic. All residents 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and individuals 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be made on the Jefferson County Public Health Service website.