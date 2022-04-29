JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials in Jefferson County are issuing concerns regarding COVID-19 rates in local communities.

In a bi-weekly COVID-19 report on April 28, Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann warned that “metrics are trending in the wrong direction” as the county confirmed 138 cases in three days, averaging 46 cases a day.

Hospitalizations in the county also rose by one and mandatory isolations increased by 64. At the time of the report, there were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Jefferson County and 188 in mandatory isolation.

Jefferson County also recorded its first nursing home case in months. However, assisted living cases dropped to zero on April 28.

Additionally, no new deaths were recorded over the three-day period, continuing a three-week trend. There have been 185 deaths to date since the start of the pandemic.

Recoveries also jumped by 64 since the previous report on April 25.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Jefferson County’s community level remained at “Medium” and the case rate per 100,000 residents stood at 171.17.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.

The report issued on April 28 will be the last weekly COVID-19 report published by Jefferson County officials. The county will begin sending COVID-19 monthly indexes in May, unless a concerning spike occurs.

Since the start of the pandemic on March 17, 2020, Jefferson County has provided 577 daily COVID-19 reports.