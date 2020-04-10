Jefferson County COVID-19 stats: New cases confirmed, 15 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country, 43 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County include:

912 individuals tested

43 positive tests

869 negative tests

27 individuals in mandatory isolation

121 individuals in mandatory quarantine

87 individuals in precautionary quarantine

1 individual hospitalized

15 individuals recovered

Jefferson County is participating with the State of New York to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

There have been 7,844 deaths related to coronavirus in New York State as of April 10.

