Jefferson County COVID-19 stats: New cases confirmed, 15 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country, 43 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The current COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County include:

  • 912 individuals tested
  • 43 positive tests
  • 869 negative tests
  • 27 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 121 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 87 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 1 individual hospitalized
  • 15 individuals recovered

Jefferson County is participating with the State of New York to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

There have been 7,844 deaths related to coronavirus in New York State as of April 10.

