Jefferson County COVID-19 update for April 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the North Country, there have been 47 confirmed cases of the virus in Jefferson County.
The following are the COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,080 total tests
- 47 positive tests
- 1,033 negative tests
- 65 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 62 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 13 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 31 individuals recovered
- 3 individuals hospitalized
There are currently over 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order mandating New Yorkers in public to wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose. The order takes effect on Friday.
If a mask is unavailable, any cloth covering will do. Cuomo said this includes any place in public where you cannot maintain proper social distancing of six feet.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4-15-20: Cold tonight, waking up to sunshine tomorrow
- Watch: Lawmakers propose monthly $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump eyes reopening economy
- New York State to begin conducting antibody tests this week
- Bill Tinsley talks to ABC50’s Alex Hazard about getting back into broadcasting in time for epidemic
- West Virginia senators concerned about COVID-19’s impact on black lung clinics
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.