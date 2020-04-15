Jefferson County COVID-19 update for April 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the North Country, there have been 47 confirmed cases of the virus in Jefferson County.

The following are the COVID-19 statistics for Jefferson County, provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

1,080 total tests

47 positive tests

1,033 negative tests

65 individuals in mandatory quarantine

62 individuals in precautionary quarantine

13 individuals in mandatory isolation

31 individuals recovered

3 individuals hospitalized

There are currently over 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order mandating New Yorkers in public to wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose. The order takes effect on Friday.

If a mask is unavailable, any cloth covering will do. Cuomo said this includes any place in public where you cannot maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

