JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing its effort to vaccinate its eligible population for COVID-19. This includes administering booster doses.

On January 25, Jefferson County officials confirmed that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate among residents five years of age and older was 76.9%.

However, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents who had received a booster dose of the vaccine was much lower at 36.1% on the same date.

In a press release, Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann said that the booster rate “is a statistic that [the county] must strive to improve.”

Jefferson County also reported 107 new COVID-19 cases among residents. This brought the total number of those in mandatory isolation to 1,082. There were also 30 hospitalized and one case in a nursing home facility. 235 residents recovered from the virus.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Since the first death was confirmed on July 30, 2020, there have been 151 COVID-related deaths in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.