Jefferson County COVID death toll rises to 95

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Jefferson County resident has died from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County officials on Tuesday, October 19. Since the start of the pandemic, 95 county residents have lost their lives to the virus. There have also been over 10,000 cases confirmed since March 2020.

Also on Tuesday, 78 new COVID cases were reported, as well as an increase in mandatory isolations and mandatory quarantines among residents. There are now 473 individuals in mandatory isolation, 827 in mandatory quarantine and 23 residents hospitalized.

Additionally, for the first time in months, Jefferson County now has confirmed COVID cases among residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of October 19, there were 17 nursing home cases and one assisted living case. These were confirmed at Samaritan Health facilities on October 18.

Jefferson County’s seven-day COVID positivity rate has now increased to 7%. The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.