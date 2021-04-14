Jefferson County COVID infection rate continues to slightly increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County is continuing to slightly increase this week.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health on Tuesday as the rate now stands at 2.3%, a 0.1% increase from Monday, April 12.

Jefferson County has also recorded 28 positive tests on April 13.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

92,235 total tests

6,261 positive results

2.3% positive, 14-day average

6,045 individuals recovered

259 individuals in mandatory quarantine

29 individuals in precautionary quarantine

123 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

6 assisted living cases

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

