Jefferson County COVID infection rate hits 6%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, the COVID-19 positivity rate hit 6% in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID update from Jefferson County officials which also confirmed 36 new cases of the virus. In total, there are now 285 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Additionally, 471 individuals are in mandatory quarantine and 11 are hospitalized across the county. There remains to be no cases among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus. There have been 8,093 confirmed cases and 7,708 recoveries.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask wearing indoors or while in public space. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.