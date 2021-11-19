Jefferson County COVID infection rate nears 9%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate is continuing to increase in Jefferson County.

According to a report released by Jefferson County officials on November 18, the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 8.9%.

This was after 153 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There are now 725 residents in mandatory isolation, 24 hospitalized with the virus and 1,296 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County did not confirm any new COVID deaths on Thursday, nor cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. However, there have been 125 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.