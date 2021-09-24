Jefferson County COVID infection rate remains above 6% at hospitalizations increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County residents are continuing to be hospitalized with the coronavirus.

In a daily report on Thursday, Jefferson County officials confirmed that COVID-19 hospitalizations have now increased to 11. This was after 38 additional residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 369 residents in mandatory isolation and an additional 863 in mandatory quarantine.

Also on Thursday, Jefferson County did not report any new deaths or cases in assisted living or nursing home facilities. Recoveries also increased by 61.

With these new cases and recoveries, Jefferson County’s 14-day COVID-19 infection rate remained at 6.3%. This is the second day in a row the county has logged this rate.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.