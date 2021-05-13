Jefferson County COVID infection rate remains stagnant for 3 days

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Jefferson County continues to be 3.4%.

This rate has been consistent since Monday, May 10 and was confirmed on Wednesday evening by Jefferson County Public Health Service, the third consecutive day logging this rate.

Additionally on May 12, Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new recoveries.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

109,355 total tests

6,909 positive results

3.4% positive, 14-day average

6,606 individuals recovered

459 individuals in mandatory quarantine

4 individuals in precautionary quarantine

213 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.