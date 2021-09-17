Jefferson County COVID infection rate rises to 6.4%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate in Jefferson County continues to be on the rise.

According to a daily COVID report from Jefferson County officials on Thursday, the county’s infection rate now stands at 6.4%. This is an increase from the previous day where the infection rate was 6.1%.

Additionally, on Thursday, 67 new COVID cases were confirmed, with there now being 457 active cases in the county. There are also 14 Jefferson County residents hospitalized with the virus, and 672 are in precautionary quarantine.

However, the county confirmed 39 recoveries on Thursday. There are also no COVID cases among nursing home and assisted living residents. Although no new deaths were confirmed on Thursday, the county did report its 90th COVID death the previous day on September 15.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data through September 15, the county has 235.81 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 28.86% increase in the last seven days.