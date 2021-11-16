Jefferson County COVID infection rate spikes to 8.7%

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate in Jefferson County spiked over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a weekend report from Jefferson County officials on Monday after the infection rate hit 8.7%. In the last report on Friday, the infection rate was 7.7%. The county’s rate is higher than the region’s which stands at 6.5%.

Following the weekend, Jefferson County also reported 203 new cases of the coronavirus. There are now 626 residents in mandatory isolation, 19 hospitalized and 942 in mandatory quarantine. No COVID-19 cases are in nursing homes or assisted living facilities at this time.

The County did not report any new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 121 deaths and 11,906 confirmed cases.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.