Jefferson County COVID numbers ‘not improving,’ officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of the coronavirus are continuing to rapidly rise in Jefferson County.

In a daily press release to the media on September 2, Jefferson County officials stated that most of the county’s numbers “are not improving.” This was as the county confirmed 37 new positive cases in 24-hours and continues to have a positivity rate of 4.6%.

Officials confirmed that five additional Jefferson County residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus, resulting in 11 hospitalizations in the county. The new cases reported Thursday lead to nine additional quarantines. There are now 314 residents in mandatory quarantine and 221 in mandatory isolation.

However, the county also reported 22 new recoveries and there remains no nursing home or assisted living cases. The number of deaths has also not changed.

Jefferson County continues to be designated as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data through September 1, there were 158.42 cases per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, county officials are encouraging universal mask wearing in indoor and public spaces. Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms are asked to isolated and get tested for the coronavirus.