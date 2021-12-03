Jefferson County COVID rate declines, but cases increase by 70

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The seven-day COVID positivity rate declined on Friday but still remained high.

In the final COVID update of the week, Jefferson County officials confirmed the COVID positivity rate to 11.8%, a small decline from the rate reported on December 2.

However, according to officials, this could be the result of a larger than average testing capacity as two days’ worth of tests were processed and included in the report. For this larger testing capacity, 70 out of 1,490 were found to be positive.

There are now 774 residents in mandatory isolation, 32 hospitalized and 1,269 in mandatory quarantine. No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed on Friday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high levels of community transmission.

To combat the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a list of recommendations to follow.

This includes staying home if feeling ill and isolating if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results.

JCPHS also reminded residents that if they test positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted by a case investigator and receive a text message from New York State.

Individuals are also reminded to wear a mask, physically distance themselves from others, wash hands regularly and get the COVID-19 vaccine. A full list of vaccination clinics can be found online.