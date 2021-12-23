JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rates of those infected with COVID-19 are continuing to drop in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County officials confirmed that the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly to 6.0% after logging 6.1% the previous day. This is following a recent downward trend in this rate after the rate surpassed 10% before Thanksgiving.

As a result of the higher infection rates in the beginning of December, Jefferson County officials declared a State of Emergency, which will remain in effect through January 8. It will be reexamined prior to this date to determine if an extension is necessary.

However, on December 22, officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, which increased mandatory isolations to 345. There were also 20 Jefferson County residents hospitalized, 11 cases in nursing homes and an additional 735 in mandatory quarantine.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on December 22. The county’s overall death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 142.

Jefferson County also remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus by the CDC.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.