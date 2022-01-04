JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the New Year’s holiday, COVID-19 continued to surge across the region, including in Jefferson County.

In the first COVID-19 update in 2022, officials confirmed that Jefferson County’s seven-day average positivity rate jumped to 12.2%. This is similar to the regional rate which stood at 12.4% on January 3. Officials stated that this indicates that “the spread of the virus is increasing everywhere.”

This spike in the county’s rate was driven by an increase in COVID-19 cases. From December 31 to January 3, there were 479 cases confirmed in the county. Additionally, another Jefferson County resident died from the virus, increasing the county’s death toll to 146.

As of January 3, there were 921 active cases of the virus in Jefferson County. There were also 18 residents hospitalized and 914 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County also remains in a State of Emergency. This will remain in effect until January 8 unless it is extended by officials. The county also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

With the holidays in mind, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks. This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

Several COVID vaccine clinics have also been scheduled into January. This includes clinics for first, second and booster shots. A full list of clinics can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.