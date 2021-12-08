JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 remains to be on the rise in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County officials confirmed on December 7 that the seven-day COVID positivity rate was 10% as the county remained designated as an area with high levels of community transmission.

In one day, the county has 448 tests processed with 99 testings positive for the coronavirus. These new cases increased mandatory isolations to 829 as well as hospitalizations to 32. At the time of the update, there were 1,431 Jefferson County residents in mandatory quarantine.

No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and no new deaths were recorded.

Jefferson County officials also confirmed that local health leaders will hold a community health briefing on Wednesday, December 11.

Representatives in attendance will include Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray, County Administrator Robert Hagemann, III, Jefferson County Public Health’s Ginger Hall and Stephen Jennings, Fort Drum MEDDAC Commander Colonel Mapes, as well as Chief Executive Officers from Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital and River Hospital.

This briefing is set to be held in the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chamber. ABC50 will provide updates as soon as they are made available.